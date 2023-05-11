Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 2.8 %
SFRGY traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 3,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.20.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
