Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 2.8 %

SFRGY traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 3,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

