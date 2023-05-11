Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sappi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPPJY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 1,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. Sappi has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 34.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

