Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) CEO Buys $47,620.00 in Stock

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SAR opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $176,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

