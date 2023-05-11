Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Up 106.9% in April

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the April 15th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 155,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.10. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STSA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Further Reading

