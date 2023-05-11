Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Down 43.4% in April

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Scandium International Mining Trading Up 11.1 %

OTCMKTS:SCYYF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,874. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Scandium International Mining has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

