Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,183 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 5.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.73% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $62,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 344,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

