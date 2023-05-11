Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,572 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,209. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

