Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Position Raised by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares during the period. Science Applications International makes up approximately 0.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $47,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Science Applications International by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 107,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,256. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

