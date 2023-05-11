SciPlay Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 51,523 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,447% compared to the typical volume of 2,023 put options.

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 9,806.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 24.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 724,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

