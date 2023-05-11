Scotiabank Boosts Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$50.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:OTEX opened at C$55.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Open Text has a twelve month low of C$34.72 and a twelve month high of C$56.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.04.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

