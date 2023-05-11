SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Christopher Dold Sells 3,341 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SEAS opened at $58.98 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $782,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

