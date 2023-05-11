SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Acquires $57,570.38 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 6,587 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $57,570.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,390.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Neil Gagnon purchased 2,848 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $24,151.04.

On Thursday, May 4th, Neil Gagnon acquired 10,436 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,897.56.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Neil Gagnon acquired 8,523 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $76,025.16.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $9,502.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Neil Gagnon acquired 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Neil Gagnon bought 5,023 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,654.47.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Gagnon acquired 100 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Neil Gagnon bought 1,153 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,512.25.

On Monday, March 27th, Neil Gagnon acquired 2,372 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $19,213.20.

SecureWorks stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 61,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,331. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $721.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

