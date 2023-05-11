Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,013,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,693 shares during the quarter. Security National Financial makes up about 2.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.95% of Security National Financial worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the third quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Security National Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Security National Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SNFCA traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $7.79. 3,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,373. The company has a market capitalization of $169.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Security National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.18 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Security National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.