Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 124.0% in April

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the April 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

Sekisui House stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. Sekisui House has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural and Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.