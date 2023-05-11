Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Down 51.5% in April

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SIGIP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 7,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,275. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

About Selective Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

