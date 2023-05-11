Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Sempra Energy worth $92,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $418,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

