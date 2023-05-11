Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the April 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SQZZF remained flat at $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

