Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Down 5.7%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.50. 225,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,113,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sharecare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.02.
Sharecare Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $534.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sharecare Company Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
Further Reading
