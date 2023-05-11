Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shelf Drilling Price Performance
SHLLF remained flat at $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. Shelf Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.21.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
