Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shelf Drilling Price Performance

SHLLF remained flat at $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. Shelf Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

