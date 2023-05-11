Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 1,837.9% in April

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, an increase of 1,837.9% from the April 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

SHECY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 129,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,005. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.