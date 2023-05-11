Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 1,837.9% in April

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, an increase of 1,837.9% from the April 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance
SHECY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 129,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,005. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.
About Shin-Etsu Chemical
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.