SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 2,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

SHL Telemedicine Price Performance

About SHL Telemedicine

(Get Rating)

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SHL Telemedicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHL Telemedicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.