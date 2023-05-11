Short Interest in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Decreases By 94.1%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AGAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 4,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. African Gold Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in African Gold Acquisition by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

