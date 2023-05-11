Short Interest in Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Rises By 1,700.0%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands stock remained flat at $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment serves individual and retail markets.

