Short Interest in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Decreases By 97.6%

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the April 15th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 3.9% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banyan Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYN remained flat at $10.31 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. Banyan Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Banyan Acquisition Company Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

Featured Stories

