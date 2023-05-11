Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Increases By 276.5%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Capgemini Stock Down 2.5 %

Capgemini stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC cut Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.