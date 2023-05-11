Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Increases By 809.8%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 809.8% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CB Scientific Stock Down 5.7 %

OTCMKTS:CBSC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. CB Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

