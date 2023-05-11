Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Grows By 500.0%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 1.2 %

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCHGY. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.55) to GBX 2,700 ($34.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.56) to GBX 2,545 ($32.11) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.76) to GBX 2,600 ($32.81) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.39) to GBX 2,350 ($29.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

