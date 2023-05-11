Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Decreases By 66.7%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 175,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,795. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Stories

