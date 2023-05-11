Short Interest in Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Rises By 252.8%

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 252.8% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,488,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Epazz Stock Performance

Shares of EPAZ remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 14,613,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,270,020. Epazz has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Epazz Company Profile

EPAZZ, Inc is a cloud-based software company, which engages in providing the customized cloud applications and block chain mobile apps. It offers services, such as integration to administrative operating system, integration to accounting solutions, application development, website development, and flash courseware development.

