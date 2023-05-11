Short Interest in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Expands By 120.0%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

Get First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCA traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.