Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Expands By 550.0%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FDCHF remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Funding Circle from CHF 140 to CHF 70 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan platform for small and medium enterprise. Its solutions include recovery loan scheme, small business loan, and business finance. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Developing Markets.

