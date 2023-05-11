Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Increases By 268.5%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 268.5% from the April 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $12.53.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HXGBY shares. HSBC lowered Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

