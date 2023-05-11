Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Grows By 355.6%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 355.6% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kubota Price Performance

KUBTY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.38. Kubota has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Research analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

