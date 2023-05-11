Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Decreases By 67.4%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NTT DATA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NTT DATA will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTT DATA Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

Read More

