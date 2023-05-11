Short Interest in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Decreases By 41.5%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the April 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.90. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 57,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.