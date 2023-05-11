Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Decreases By 68.6%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Pharming Group stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.18. 10,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,912. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $733.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

