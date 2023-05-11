Short Interest in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Grows By 83.0%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rail Vision Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Rail Vision stock traded up 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,348. Rail Vision has a 52-week low of 0.40 and a 52-week high of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Rating ) by 4,300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,494 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

