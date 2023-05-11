Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Grows By 58.9%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the April 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Signal Gold Trading Down 4.5 %
SGNLF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.21. 12,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. Signal Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.44.
About Signal Gold
