Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Grows By 58.9%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the April 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Signal Gold Trading Down 4.5 %

SGNLF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.21. 12,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. Signal Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.44.

About Signal Gold

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

