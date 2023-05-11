Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Increases By 169.4%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 169.4% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSLLF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siltronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Siltronic Price Performance

SSLLF stock remained flat at $69.00 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $99.99.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the manufacture of semiconductor silicon wafers made from hyperpure silicon. Its products include polished wafers, epitaxial wafers, and special wafers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

