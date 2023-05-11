Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Grows By 136.8%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SVBL stock remained flat at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,285. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.70. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

