Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Grows By 300.0%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

