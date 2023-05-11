Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Grows By 300.0%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SMTGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $12.16.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
