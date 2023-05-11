Short Interest in Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Drops By 39.0%

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,768,400 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the April 15th total of 14,375,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Smoore International Price Performance

Shares of Smoore International stock remained flat at C$2.16 during trading hours on Thursday. Smoore International has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.15.

Smoore International Company Profile

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

