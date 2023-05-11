Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Grows By 41.4%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 1,076,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,782. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.74. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.