Short Interest in SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Declines By 39.3%

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance
Shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.