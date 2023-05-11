Short Interest in SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Declines By 39.3%

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance

Shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services to personal and corporate customers in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market, Corporate Market, Leasing, and Markets segments. The company offers various savings, lending, insurance, and pension products, as well as payment services. It also provides secured loan financing, real estate leasing and agency, billing systems, and accounting solutions.

