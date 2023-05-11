Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Grows By 34,000.0%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 34,000.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 341.0 days.

Sulzer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $85.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80.

Get Sulzer alerts:

Sulzer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sulzer AG engages in the provision of pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, and purification technologies for fluids of all types. It operates through the following segments: Flow Equipment, Services, and Chemtech. The Flow Equipment segment offers pumping solutions specifically engineered for the processes of its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.