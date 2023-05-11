Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Grows By 34,000.0%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 34,000.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 341.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $85.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80.

Sulzer AG engages in the provision of pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, and purification technologies for fluids of all types. It operates through the following segments: Flow Equipment, Services, and Chemtech. The Flow Equipment segment offers pumping solutions specifically engineered for the processes of its customers.

