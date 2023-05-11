Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Rises By 39.4%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the April 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sumitomo Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,707. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

