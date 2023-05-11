Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Decreases By 59.3%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sunwin Stevia International Price Performance

Sunwin Stevia International stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Sunwin Stevia International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

