Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Rises By 106.5%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

ThermoGenesis Stock Down 0.5 %

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 12,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.52. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

