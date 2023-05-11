Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Rises By 106.5%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.
ThermoGenesis Company Profile
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
