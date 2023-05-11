Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Decreases By 66.7%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TANNI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 15,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

