Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Decreases By 66.7%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of TANNI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 15,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (TANNI)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.