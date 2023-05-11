Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Expands By 444.8%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 444.8% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 101.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 207,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 49,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

